Coronavirus, and Italy’s far right

More than 4.4 million Italians went back to work this week after seven weeks of restrictive measures.

COVID-19 devastated Italy.

The country is now emerging from one of the world’s toughest lockdowns. Many fear one lingering symptom will be an ailing economy giving rise to the far right.

In this episode, Valerio Alfonso Bruno, a political analyst and senior fellow at the Centre for Analysis of the Radical Right, speaks to The Take about the rise of the far right. Gossam Abume in Venice, and Domenico, in Naples, Italy also discuss the fear many immigrants and refugees are living with during a time of heightened nationalism and frustration.

