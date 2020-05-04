Live
Surveillance in the time of COVID-19

The Take speaks with acclaimed historian and author Yuval Noah Harari on why he fears humans more than viruses.

4 May 2020

Biotechnology, artificial intelligence, your smartwatch, surveillance: These are the topics that concern Yuval Noah Harari. And now, they’re all converging during the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York Times best-selling author of Sapiens: A Brief History of Mankind talks to The Take about the complicated role of technology during a health crisis.

The team:

Alexandra Locke and Stacey Samuel, The Take’s executive producer, produced this episode with Ney Alvarez, Amy Walters, Priyanka Tilve, Dina Kesbeh and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

