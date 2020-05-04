Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Privacy

Surveillance in the time of COVID-19

The Take speaks with acclaimed historian and author Yuval Noah Harari on why he fears humans more than viruses.

4 May 2020

Biotechnology, artificial intelligence, your smartwatch, surveillance: These are the topics that concern Yuval Noah Harari. And now, they’re all converging during the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York Times best-selling author of Sapiens: A Brief History of Mankind talks to The Take about the complicated role of technology during a health crisis.

The team:

Alexandra Locke and Stacey Samuel, The Take’s executive producer, produced this episode with Ney Alvarez, Amy Walters, Priyanka Tilve, Dina Kesbeh and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTakeFacebook and Instagram @ajthetake.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

UN nuclear watchdog inspects second Iran site

A file photo taken on March 30, 2005 shows a general view of the Iranian nuclear power plant of Natanz, 270km south of Tehran [AFP]

‘Cautiously optimistic’: Palestinian factions unite on elections

Palestinians protest against the normalisation of diplomatic ties between Israel and the UAE in Nablus, occupied West Bank [Alaa Badarneh/EPA-EFE]

Wall Street gains despite chaotic Trump and Biden debate

Fears are growing that the US stock market will get more volatile as the country nears a contentious election and coronavirus cases continue to climb [File: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg]

Secret and unprofitable Palantir goes public

While Palantir CEO Alex Karp has acknowledged the ethical challenge of building software that 'enables more effective surveillance by the state', Palantir's prospectus touts its work helping US soldiers counter roadside bombings and fight the ISIL (ISIS) group [File: Thibault Camus/AP Photo]
Most Read

Biden’s ‘inshallah’ during US debate dubbed ‘historic’ on Twitter

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday [Brian Snyder/Reuters]

Azerbaijan, Armenia clash as France, Turkey trade barbs: Live

Fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia entered a fourth day in the biggest eruption of the conflict in decades [Aziz Karimov/AP)

Behind the lens: Remembering Muhammad al-Durrah, 20 years on

Footage taken by Talal Abu Rahma shows Jamal al-Durrah trying to protect his son, Muhammad, on September 30, 2000 in Gaza [Photo by France 2/AFP]

Trump, Biden campaign after chaotic debate: US election live news

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden boards a train at Amtrak's Cleveland Lakefront train station [Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press]