After coronavirus, young American workers may never recover

Economists say coronavirus lockdowns are pushing the world into a downturn much graver than the 2008 financial crisis.

No age group will escape the economic hardships that the coronavirus pandemic has created. But the United States’s millennial generation born in the 1980s and 1990s are being hit with a second economic downturn in just 12 years, and economists wonder if they will ever recover.

We explore how this generation became so vulnerable, and what needs to happen to pull them out of this economic pit.

Guest host Patricia Sabga (@patriciasabga), managing business editor of Al Jazeera online, joins The Take for this episode. She speaks to Radmilla Suleymanova (@radmillasul), senior business producer, Emily Reddix, manager of Pachute clothing boutique in Manhattan, New York, and Camille Busette, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

iframe src=”https://art19.com/shows/the-take/episodes/bca916ab-aa4b-40c8-af79-f682e96e5692/embed?theme=light-orange&playlist_type=latest” style=”width: 100%; height: 200px; border: 0 none;” scrolling=”no”>

The team:

Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Amy Walters, Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, Ney Alvarez and Patricia Sabga. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take‘s executive producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

