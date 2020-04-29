Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News

Life after coronavirus lockdown

Al Jazeera’s Beijing cameraman speaks to The Take on hope and life in a city that was under lockdown.

29 Apr 2020

When we first heard from Peng Peng, Al Jazeera’s cameraman in Beijing, it was for our first episode on the coronavirus. He and his family were suddenly trapped in Hubei province as the novel coronavirus began spreading. The world has changed since he went into lockdown, but the latest update from Peng Peng is one that brought us hope.

On our search for stories of hope during the global crisis, The Take heard from Jasmin Bauomy, a listener, photographer and former producer on The Take. She sent us a voice memo from Hamburg, Germany, on what is inspiring her while under quarantine.

The Take wants to hear your story: 

Send your quarantine memo to ajthetake@gmail.com. And listen for your voice at the end of an upcoming episode.

For more:

Life inside the coronavirus quarantine

People return to Beijing from Wuhan as lockdown ends after weeks

Trapped in Hubei: A family under unexpected quarantine

Timeline: How the new coronavirus spread

The team:

Priyanka Tilve and Graelyn Brashear, who is also Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio, produced this episode. They had help from Alexandra Locke, Ney Alvarez, Dina Kesbeh, Amy Walters and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTakeFacebook and Instagram @ajthetake.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Italy’s Salvini goes on trial, accused of ‘kidnapping’ refugees

Head of the far-right Lega party and Italian Senator Matteo Salvini addresses the media within a rally of the party in Catania, Sicily on the eve of Salvini's trial [Alberto Pizzoli/AFP]

Trump in hospital; campaign chief positive for COVID-19 – Live

US President Donald Trump waves as he walks out to the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19 [Leah Millis/ Reuters]

Russian journalist dies after setting herself on fire

Irina Slavina poses for a photo, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 [File: AP]

Trump moves to Walter Reed after COVID-19 diagnosis

Donald Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland, on Friday, October 2, 2020, on Marine One helicopter after he tested positive for COVID-19 [Jacquelyn Martin/ AP]
Most Read

Macron says Islam ‘in crisis’, prompting backlash from Muslims

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to present his strategy to fight 'radicalisation' on October 2, 2020 in Les Mureaux outside Paris [Ludovic Marin/AFP]

Melania Trump secret recordings: ‘I’m driving the liberals crazy’

First Lady Melania Trump reviews the 2018 Christmas decorations Sunday, in the East Colonnade of the White House [File: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia says ready to work towards ceasefire

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a decades-long dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan that is controlled by ethnic Armenians [Tofik Babayev/AFP]

MBS: Why the world may be stuck with the ‘CEO of Saudi Inc’

Blood and Oil: Mohammed Bin Salman's Ruthless Quest explores the rise of MBS, his foreign and domestic policies, and his impact both as the next in line to the Saudi throne - and the effective 'CEO' of the kingdom's vast wealth [File: Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters]