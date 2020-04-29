Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Life after coronavirus lockdown

Al Jazeera’s Beijing cameraman speaks to The Take on hope and life in a city that was under lockdown.

29 Apr 2020

When we first heard from Peng Peng, Al Jazeera’s cameraman in Beijing, it was for our first episode on the coronavirus. He and his family were suddenly trapped in Hubei province as the novel coronavirus began spreading. The world has changed since he went into lockdown, but the latest update from Peng Peng is one that brought us hope.

On our search for stories of hope during the global crisis, The Take heard from Jasmin Bauomy, a listener, photographer and former producer on The Take. She sent us a voice memo from Hamburg, Germany, on what is inspiring her while under quarantine.

The Take wants to hear your story: 

Send your quarantine memo to ajthetake@gmail.com. And listen for your voice at the end of an upcoming episode.

For more:

Life inside the coronavirus quarantine

People return to Beijing from Wuhan as lockdown ends after weeks

Trapped in Hubei: A family under unexpected quarantine

Timeline: How the new coronavirus spread

The team:

Priyanka Tilve and Graelyn Brashear, who is also Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio, produced this episode. They had help from Alexandra Locke, Ney Alvarez, Dina Kesbeh, Amy Walters and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer.

Source : Al Jazeera
