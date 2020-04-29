Life after coronavirus lockdown

Al Jazeera’s Beijing cameraman speaks to The Take on hope and life in a city that was under lockdown.

When we first heard from Peng Peng, Al Jazeera’s cameraman in Beijing, it was for our first episode on the coronavirus. He and his family were suddenly trapped in Hubei province as the novel coronavirus began spreading. The world has changed since he went into lockdown, but the latest update from Peng Peng is one that brought us hope.

On our search for stories of hope during the global crisis, The Take heard from Jasmin Bauomy, a listener, photographer and former producer on The Take. She sent us a voice memo from Hamburg, Germany, on what is inspiring her while under quarantine.

