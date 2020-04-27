Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News

$1 testing kits: Senegal’s approach to coronavirus

Until a COVID-19 vaccine is ready, the West African nation is employing affordable and widespread testing as a strategy to flatten the curve.

27 Apr 2020

Without much of a health budget, Senegal is being championed for controlling the novel coronavirus. From early-detection mobile kits to 3D-printed ventilators, the West African nation is demonstrating a possible model in curbing COVID-19, relying on their experience of managing the Ebola outbreak.

In this episode, The Take is joined by Nicolas Haque, Al Jazeera journalist in Dakar, Senegal; Anta James, a regional representative for Catholic Relief Services; Dan Honig, assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University; and Shannon Underwood, an immigration lawyer in Dakar, Senegal.

For more:

In Pictures: Life in Dakar during coronavirus pandemic

Senegal: Social distancing, hand-washing difficult amid poverty

Senegal: 10-minute coronavirus test may be on its way – for $1

The team: Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Priyanka Tilve, Dina Kesbeh, Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTakeFacebook and Instagram @ajthetake.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Ethiopia: Suspects in killing of musician charged with terrorism

Haacaaluu Hundeessaa was an ethnic Oromo musician known for his protest songs [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

India passes grim milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

Relatives mourn the death of a man due to COVID-19 at a crematorium in New Delhi [File: Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

Italy’s Salvini goes on trial, accused of ‘kidnapping’ refugees

Head of the far-right Lega party and Italian Senator Matteo Salvini addresses the media within a rally of the party in Catania, Sicily on the eve of Salvini's trial [Alberto Pizzoli/AFP]

Trump in hospital; campaign chief positive for COVID-19 – Live

US President Donald Trump waves as he walks out to the Marine One helicopter to fly to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19 [Leah Millis/ Reuters]
Most Read

Macron says Islam ‘in crisis’, prompting backlash from Muslims

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to present his strategy to fight 'radicalisation' on October 2, 2020 in Les Mureaux outside Paris [Ludovic Marin/AFP]

Russian journalist dies after setting herself on fire

Irina Slavina poses for a photo, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 [File: AP]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia says ready to work towards ceasefire

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a decades-long dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan that is controlled by ethnic Armenians [Tofik Babayev/AFP]

MBS: Why the world may be stuck with the ‘CEO of Saudi Inc’

Blood and Oil: Mohammed Bin Salman's Ruthless Quest explores the rise of MBS, his foreign and domestic policies, and his impact both as the next in line to the Saudi throne - and the effective 'CEO' of the kingdom's vast wealth [File: Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters]