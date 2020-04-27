$1 testing kits: Senegal’s approach to coronavirus

Until a COVID-19 vaccine is ready, the West African nation is employing affordable and widespread testing as a strategy to flatten the curve.

Without much of a health budget, Senegal is being championed for controlling the novel coronavirus. From early-detection mobile kits to 3D-printed ventilators, the West African nation is demonstrating a possible model in curbing COVID-19, relying on their experience of managing the Ebola outbreak.

In this episode, The Take is joined by Nicolas Haque, Al Jazeera journalist in Dakar, Senegal; Anta James, a regional representative for Catholic Relief Services; Dan Honig, assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University; and Shannon Underwood, an immigration lawyer in Dakar, Senegal.

For more:

In Pictures: Life in Dakar during coronavirus pandemic

Senegal: Social distancing, hand-washing difficult amid poverty

Senegal: 10-minute coronavirus test may be on its way – for $1

The team: Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Priyanka Tilve, Dina Kesbeh, Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

