In Indonesia, some doctors are fighting coronavirus in rain gear

Healthcare workers lack adequate protective equipment in a country with one of the world’s highest mortality rates.

24 Apr 2020

Indonesia had one doctor for every 10,000 people at the onset of the spread of the coronavirus.

Now, there are even fewer, as doctors are dying on the front lines of the pandemic without adequate protective gear.

Indonesia is on track to be one of the next hot spots for COVID-19 cases, and the government’s late response to the pandemic has raised fears of doomsday mortality rates.

Jessica Washington, Al Jazeera’s journalist in Jakarta, joins us to discuss Indonesia’s pandemic response.

For more:

Indonesia’s coronavirus response revealed: Too little, too late

Indonesia protests: Burials of COVID-19 victims raise fears

Indonesia bans end of Ramadan exodus amid coronavirus pandemic

Indonesian health workers dying amid equipment shortages

The team:
Amy Walters produced this episode with Priyanka Tilve, Dina Kesbeh, Ney Alvarez, Alexandra Locke and Malika Bilal. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take‘s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source : Al Jazeera
