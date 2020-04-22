In China, fear of a second wave, and foreigners

African students and expatriates in China are reportedly being evicted from their homes over fears they could spread the novel coronavirus.

As China’s coronavirus lockdown recedes, it has left fear in its wake.

Foreigners are now on the receiving end of heightened public scrutiny and discrimination as the government says it is trying to prevent importing new cases.

Videos circulated on social media showing Africans in Guangzhou facing forced evictions and testing provoked a rare open critique from African leaders.

The Take hears from non-Chinese residents on life as a foreigner during the pandemic, and is joined by Katrina Yu, Al Jazeera journalist in Beijing, China.

The team:

Alexandra Locke and Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Amy Walters, Ney Alvarez, Dina Kesbeh, and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Special thanks to Naina Desai, Khalil, David, Bob, and Elke.

