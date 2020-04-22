Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News

In China, fear of a second wave, and foreigners

African students and expatriates in China are reportedly being evicted from their homes over fears they could spread the novel coronavirus.

22 Apr 2020

As China’s coronavirus lockdown recedes, it has left fear in its wake.

Foreigners are now on the receiving end of heightened public scrutiny and discrimination as the government says it is trying to prevent importing new cases.

Videos circulated on social media showing Africans in Guangzhou facing forced evictions and testing  provoked a rare open critique from African leaders.

The Take hears from non-Chinese residents on life as a foreigner during the pandemic, and is joined by Katrina Yu, Al Jazeera journalist in Beijing, China.

For more:

African nationals ‘mistreated, evicted’ in China over coronavirus

Coronavirus: Why are Africans in China being targeted?

‘Unacceptable’: Nigeria condemns treatment of citizens in China

The team:

Alexandra Locke and Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Amy Walters, Ney Alvarez, Dina Kesbeh, and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Special thanks to Naina Desai, Khalil, David, Bob, and Elke.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts,  Spotify Google PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTakeFacebook and Instagram @ajthetake.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Mexico deploys army on southern border to block migrant caravan

President Obrador said Mexico wanted to avoid a confrontation with the caravan [File:Reuters]

Timeline: President Trump’s comments on the coronavirus

President Donald Trump throws hats to a large crowd of supporters after speaking at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Minnesota on September 30. He tested positive for COVID-19 the next day [Alex Brandon/AP Photo]

Hathras gang rape: India police suspended amid public outcry

On average, 87 rapes were reported in India every day last year, according to data by the National Crime Records Bureau [Reuters]

Ethiopia: Suspects in killing of musician charged with terrorism

Haacaaluu Hundeessaa was an ethnic Oromo musician known for his protest songs [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump in hospital; campaign chief positive for COVID-19 – Live

White House doctor Sean P. Conley says that Trump is doing very well, does not need supplemental oxygen [Reuters]White House doctor Sean P. Conley says that Trump is doing very well, does not need supplemental oxygen [Reuters]

Macron says Islam ‘in crisis’, prompting backlash from Muslims

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to present his strategy to fight 'radicalisation' on October 2, 2020 in Les Mureaux outside Paris [Ludovic Marin/AFP]

MBS: Why the world may be stuck with the ‘CEO of Saudi Inc’

Blood and Oil: Mohammed Bin Salman's Ruthless Quest explores the rise of MBS, his foreign and domestic policies, and his impact both as the next in line to the Saudi throne - and the effective 'CEO' of the kingdom's vast wealth [File: Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters]

Russian journalist dies after setting herself on fire

Irina Slavina poses for a photo, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 [File: AP]