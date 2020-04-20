Can the tuberculosis vaccine help save coronavirus patients?

More than 145,000 people have died of the disease globally, and some scientists are looking to an old vaccine to fight the new pandemic.

As scientists rush to find a way to tackle COVID-19, some think an old and widely used vaccine for tuberculosis could be an answer.

The BCG (bacillus Calmette-Guerin) vaccine is still routinely given in many countries, and there’s evidence that it might protect against the novel coronavirus. We speak with Dr Nokawanda Sithole from Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa; Dr Gonzalo Otazu from the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine; Dr Madhukar Pai from McGill University in Montreal, Canada; and Professor Andreas Diacon, from TASK in Cape Town, South Africa, about the latest research.

