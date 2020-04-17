The doctors facing deportation while fighting coronavirus

The Take explores the hardships many non-white doctors in the US and in the UK are facing while on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

As foreign-born doctors in the United States are fighting to keep COVID-19 patients alive, deportation is also a lingering fear.

Meanwhile, doctors of colour in the United Kingdom’s National Health Service are the first to die from the novel coronavirus disease. We speak to journalists in the US and the UK on the hardships that non-white doctors are facing.

In this episode:

Aina Khan, (@ainajkhan), a freelance journalist for Al Jazeera in London. Ashish Malhotra (@amalhotra2), an Al Jazeera producer and reporter with the Los Angeles Times.

The team:

Priyanka Tilve and Malika Bilal produced this episode with Ney Alvarez, Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke and Amy Walters. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take‘s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of Audio.

