Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News

A second wave of locusts is about to wreak havoc in East Africa

UN officials warn a huge increase of locusts would pose an unprecedented threat to food security.

15 Apr 2020

Clouds of voracious locusts so dense they block out the sun are swarming across East Africa and parts of Asia.

The desert locusts are destroying crops, and if left unchecked, the pests could multiply 500 times by June, leaving millions facing severe food insecurity.

The Take speaks to Cyril Ferrand, a resilience team leader with the United Nations’s Food and Agriculture Organization, about the efforts to get the swarms under control.

The team:

Dina Kesbeh and Graelyn Brashear, Al Jazeera’s head of audio, produced this episode with Priyanka Tilve, Amy Walters, Ney Alvarez, Alexandra Locke and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer, and Stacey Samuel is The Take‘s executive producer.
Special thanks to Dai Kurokawa and Daniel Irungu.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple PodcastsSpotify, Google PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you listen.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTakeFacebook and Instagram @ajthetake.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Spanish capital Madrid placed under partial lockdown

A man wearing a face mask is seen next to Spanish flags set up in memory of COVID-19 victims [Sergio Perez/Reuters]

Israel ties will help remove Sudan from US terrorism list: Dagalo

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the Transitional Military Council, said seeking relations with Israel was not the same as 'normalisation' [File: Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters]

Mexico deploys army on southern border to block migrant caravan

President Obrador said Mexico wanted to avoid a confrontation with the caravan [File:Reuters]

Timeline: President Trump’s comments on the coronavirus

President Donald Trump throws hats to a large crowd of supporters after speaking at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Minnesota on September 30. He tested positive for COVID-19 the next day [Alex Brandon/AP Photo]
Most Read

Trump in hospital; campaign chief positive for COVID-19 – Live

White House doctor Sean P. Conley says that Trump is doing very well, does not need supplemental oxygen [Reuters]White House doctor Sean P. Conley says that Trump is doing very well, does not need supplemental oxygen [Reuters]

Macron says Islam ‘in crisis’, prompting backlash from Muslims

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to present his strategy to fight 'radicalisation' on October 2, 2020 in Les Mureaux outside Paris [Ludovic Marin/AFP]

Russian journalist dies after setting herself on fire

Irina Slavina poses for a photo, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 [File: AP]

MBS: Why the world may be stuck with the ‘CEO of Saudi Inc’

Blood and Oil: Mohammed Bin Salman's Ruthless Quest explores the rise of MBS, his foreign and domestic policies, and his impact both as the next in line to the Saudi throne - and the effective 'CEO' of the kingdom's vast wealth [File: Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters]