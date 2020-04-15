Live
A second wave of locusts is about to wreak havoc in East Africa

UN officials warn a huge increase of locusts would pose an unprecedented threat to food security.

15 Apr 2020

Clouds of voracious locusts so dense they block out the sun are swarming across East Africa and parts of Asia.

The desert locusts are destroying crops, and if left unchecked, the pests could multiply 500 times by June, leaving millions facing severe food insecurity.

The Take speaks to Cyril Ferrand, a resilience team leader with the United Nations’s Food and Agriculture Organization, about the efforts to get the swarms under control.

The team:

Dina Kesbeh and Graelyn Brashear, Al Jazeera’s head of audio, produced this episode with Priyanka Tilve, Amy Walters, Ney Alvarez, Alexandra Locke and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer, and Stacey Samuel is The Take‘s executive producer.
Special thanks to Dai Kurokawa and Daniel Irungu.

Source : Al Jazeera
