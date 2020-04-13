Live
Digging for closure, Mexican mothers search for the disappeared

More than 61,000 people have gone missing in Mexico as a result of the increasingly violent drug war with powerful cartels.

13 Apr 2020

Tens of thousands of people are believed to be buried in unmarked graves as a result of Mexico’s drug war.

About 60,000 have disappeared since 2006. Defying the threats of gangs and criminal organisations, the mothers of the missing are now searching for their relatives, no longer waiting for the government to fulfil promises.

John Holman, an Al Jazeera journalist covering Latin America, joins The Take to discuss the group of women who have banded together to use every tool at their disposal to find the bodies of their missing loved ones.

The team:

Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Priyanka Tive, Alexandra Locke, and Malika Bilal. Natalia Aldana is The Take’s engagement producer. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.
Special thanks to Manuel Rapalo, Ricardo Lopez, and Imaeyen Ibanga.

Source : Al Jazeera
