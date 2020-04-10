Live
Sweden’s climate solution is now the Sami people’s problem

Winters are becoming warmer in northern Sweden, and climate change is making conditions for the reindeer unsafe.

10 Apr 2020

For the Sami Indigenous people, the year begins in spring when the reindeer calves are born.

Nature guides how they live their lives, but they can’t read nature like they used to.

A warming planet is threatening their way of life in northern Sweden, and efforts to save their land and the reindeer are reigniting old tensions with the Swedish government.

Paul Rhys, an Al Jazeera journalist based in Sweden, talks to The Take about the Sami people’s fight for survival.

