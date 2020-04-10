Sweden’s climate solution is now the Sami people’s problem

Winters are becoming warmer in northern Sweden, and climate change is making conditions for the reindeer unsafe.

For the Sami Indigenous people, the year begins in spring when the reindeer calves are born.

Nature guides how they live their lives, but they can’t read nature like they used to.

A warming planet is threatening their way of life in northern Sweden, and efforts to save their land and the reindeer are reigniting old tensions with the Swedish government.

Paul Rhys, an Al Jazeera journalist based in Sweden, talks to The Take about the Sami people’s fight for survival.

For more:

Sweden’s Indigenous Sami people threatened by climate change

Climate change: The state of our atmosphere

Climate change or coronavirus? ‘Pick your evil’, protesters say

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Priyanka Tive, Ney Alvarez, Alexandra Locke, Dina Kesbeh and Malika Bilal. Natalia Aldana is The Take’s engagement producer. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts , Stitcher, or wherever you listen.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTake, Facebook and Instagram @ajthetake.