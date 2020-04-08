Hungry and harassed under India’s coronavirus lockdown

Millions of migrant workers in India are uniquely vulnerable to homelessness during the pandemic.

For millions of India’s migrant workers, walking hundreds of kilometres to find a safe haven is the only option during the country’s 21-day coronavirus lockdown. But on the journey, out-of-work daily-wage earners are facing starvation and harassment from police.

As the country continues to grapple with an ill-equipped healthcare system, the coronavirus crisis has further revealed India’s systemic class issues.

Elizabeth Puranam, Al Jazeera’s correspondent in India, guides us through the pandemic there.

Update 08/04/2020: This episode has been updated to include details about Puranam’s ability to report from the field.

