In Lebanon, domestic worker’s last messages show abusive system

The country’s labour minister says an investigation launched after Al Jazeera’s report into circumstances surrounding Faustina Tay’s death.

Faustina Tay sent dozens of chilling voice messages pleading for help. She said her employers in Lebanon were beating her.

“I’m scared they might kill me,” the 23-year-old said.

Her detailed messages have revealed a disturbing reality in Lebanon, where two domestic workers die every week.

In this episode, we hear from Timour Azhari, the Al Jazeera journalist in Beirut, Lebanon, who first reported the story, and Patricia, a caseworker with Canada-based advocacy group, This Is Lebanon.

For more:

The team:

The Take’s Executive Producer Stacey Samuel produced this episode with Ney Alvarez, Priyanka Tilve, Alexandra Locke, Amy Walters, Dina Kesbeh and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTake, Facebook and Instagram @ajthetake.