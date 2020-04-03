Did Iran flatten the COVID-19 curve?

Calls are mounting for the US to ease sanctions on Iran as it seeks aid in funding coronavirus medical response.

From the numbers, it was looking like Iran managed to flatten the coronavirus curve. But many Iranians are sceptical of those numbers.

They fear the country’s severe shortage of testing and medical equipment – caused largely by US sanctions – has left Iran with few resources in a fight that is nowhere near over, and could get a lot worse.

In this episode, we speak to Dr Rasha Ahmadi, an ER doctor in Tehran, Homa, a 27-year-old Iranian teacher, and Hamed Mousavi, a professor of political science at the University of Tehran.

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez, Alexandra Locke, Dina Kesbeh, and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is the executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

