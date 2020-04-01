Why the US keeps getting the census wrong

On National Census Day, The Take podcast explores why inaccurate census data disproportionately hurts indigenous communities within the US.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 United States census is still taking place.

It is mostly online, but that means many people without internet access could be left out of the count.

The Take speaks with journalist and Cherokee Nation citizen Jen Deerinwater (@JenDeerinwater), and Al Jazeera producer Anar Virji (@anarvirji) in Washington, DC.

