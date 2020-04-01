Live
Why the US keeps getting the census wrong

On National Census Day, The Take podcast explores why inaccurate census data disproportionately hurts indigenous communities within the US.

1 Apr 2020

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 United States census is still taking place.

It is mostly online, but that means many people without internet access could be left out of the count.

The Take speaks with journalist and Cherokee Nation citizen Jen Deerinwater (@JenDeerinwater), and Al Jazeera producer Anar Virji (@anarvirji) in Washington, DC.

US census kicks off at remote Alaskan village

Paper Genocide: The Erasure of Native People in Census Counts

Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Malika Bilal, Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, Ney Alvarez and Amy Walters. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is the executive producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

