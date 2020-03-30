Live
What happens when coronavirus hits refugee camps?

Experts warn the coronavirus will decimate refugee camps if the world does not act now.

30 Mar 2020

It is just a matter of time before the novel coronavirus reaches densely crowded camps where there is already little-to-no water or healthcare.

What are refugee communities doing to protect themselves from the highly contagious virus?

Al Jazeera’s senior correspondent Mohammed Jamjoom reports on the possible outcomes and solutions being proposed to provide aid to global refugee communities.

For more:

Growing calls to evacuate Greek refugee camps amid virus threat

War-torn Syria braces for lockdown after first virus case

Timeline: How the new coronavirus spread

The team:

Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Priyanka Tilve, Dina Kesbeh, Amy Walters, and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana, the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel, the executive producer and Graelyn Brashear, Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Special thanks to Yassin Abdumonab, Aliena Haig and Antonis Repanas.

Source : Al Jazeera
