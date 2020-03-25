Live
The price of protesting in Chile

Street protests paused as the government declares a state of catastrophe to address the spread of COVID-19.

25 Mar 2020

Tear gas and buckshot pellets have been regularly aimed at protesters by Chilean police during the country’s five months of unrest.

As a result, more than 400 people have suffered eye injuries during the unrest.

Now, the entire movement is in jeopardy, as people are forced to move indoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Take hears from two journalists – Nicole Kramm (@nicole_kramm), a Chilean documentary filmmaker, and Charis McGowan (@charis_mcgowan), a freelance journalist in Santiago, Chile, about the unprecedented way Chileans are continuing the fight away from the streets.

The team:

Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Ney Alvarez, Alexandra Locke, Dina Kesbeh and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is our Sound Designer. Natalia Aldana is our engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is the Executive Producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Special thanks to Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath, David Poort, Nicole Kramm and Charis McGowan.

Source : Al Jazeera
