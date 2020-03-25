Live
The price of protesting in Chile

Street protests paused as the government declares a state of catastrophe to address the spread of COVID-19.

25 Mar 2020

Tear gas and buckshot pellets have been regularly aimed at protesters by Chilean police during the country’s five months of unrest.

As a result, more than 400 people have suffered eye injuries during the unrest.

Now, the entire movement is in jeopardy, as people are forced to move indoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Take hears from two journalists – Nicole Kramm (@nicole_kramm), a Chilean documentary filmmaker, and Charis McGowan (@charis_mcgowan), a freelance journalist in Santiago, Chile, about the unprecedented way Chileans are continuing the fight away from the streets.

