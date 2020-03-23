Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Khalifa Haftar

A renegade commander, a Libyan colonel and a suburban family

The Take explores the roots of the latest wave of violence in Libya, and the American family trying to take Khalifa Haftar to court.

23 Mar 2020

Two teenage girls received a phone call that they never hoped to hear.

Their favourite uncle had been killed in Libya, where their family lives.

More than 150,000 have been forced to flee their homes in Libya since renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar started his offensive in Tripoli. We hear from the family in Virginia using the American court system to sue Haftar.

In this episode:

Hafed al-Ghwell, a senior fellow at Johns Hopkins University, takes us along General Haftar’s journey.

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Alexandra Locke, Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez, Dina Kisbeh and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is our sound designer. Natalia Aldana is our engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is the executive producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Special thanks to Saad Turjman for translation help.

