A renegade commander, a Libyan colonel and a suburban family

The Take explores the roots of the latest wave of violence in Libya, and the American family trying to take Khalifa Haftar to court.

Two teenage girls received a phone call that they never hoped to hear.

Their favourite uncle had been killed in Libya, where their family lives.

More than 150,000 have been forced to flee their homes in Libya since renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar started his offensive in Tripoli. We hear from the family in Virginia using the American court system to sue Haftar.

In this episode:

Hafed al-Ghwell, a senior fellow at Johns Hopkins University, takes us along General Haftar’s journey.

For more:

Libya’s Haftar meets Macron in Paris, says ready for ceasefire

US-Libyans sue Khalifa Haftar over civilian deaths near Tripoli

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Alexandra Locke, Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez, Dina Kisbeh and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is our sound designer. Natalia Aldana is our engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is the executive producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Special thanks to Saad Turjman for translation help.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTake, Facebook and Instagram @ajthetake.