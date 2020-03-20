Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus diaries from Tehran, Berlin and Seattle

The novel coronavirus is spreading rapidly around the world. But it is also slowing to the point of containment in China’s Hubei province, where it began.

20 Mar 2020

So far, we know that COVID-19 can spread incredibly quickly – and it is possible to stop it. But there is no unified playbook.

Every country and community is approaching the outbreak in a different way. So what is working? And what is not?

The Take checks in with three journalists in three cities.

In this episode:
Zein Basravi, Al Jazeera journalist in Tehran, Iran. Erik Kirschbaum, special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times in Berlin, Germany. Ian Morse, reporting for Al Jazeera in Seattle, US.

For more:

Hard-hit Iran frees more prisoners amid coronavirus outbreak

Germany’s extensive medical network apparently helped in early stage of coronavirus

Homeless amid the coronavirus outbreak

The team:

Graelyn Brashear, Al Jazeera’s head of audio, produced this episode, with Malika Bilal, Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez, Alexandra Locke Dina Kesbeh and Amy Walters. Alex Roldan was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTake, Facebook and Instagram @ajthetake.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Police deployed as restive Hong Kong marks China’s National Day

University of Hong Kong students rebuild a 'Lennon Wall' honouring the pro-democracy movement on their campus after it was destroyed by thugs [Jerome Favre/EPA]

Putin, Macron call for Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire as deaths mount

Azerbaijan's military has promised to keep fighting until Armenian troops withdraw fully from Karabakh [Stringer/EPA]

Seagram liquor heiress jailed for role in US sex-trafficking ring

Clare Bronfman, 41, the youngest daughter of former Seagram chairman Edgar M Bronfman, had pleaded guilty in April 2019 to her involvement in an organisation that allegedly manipulated, enslaved and blackmailed its members [Paul Frangipane/Bloomberg]

Sanctions against Belarus stall as US awaits EU consensus

More than 12,000 people have been arrested since protests erupted in Belarus over the disputed elections, and several opposition leaders are either in jail or living in exile [Stringer/EPA]
Most Read

Biden’s ‘inshallah’ during US debate dubbed ‘historic’ on Twitter

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday [Brian Snyder/Reuters]

Azerbaijan, Armenia clash as France, Turkey trade barbs: Live

Fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia entered a fourth day in the biggest eruption of the conflict in decades [Aziz Karimov/AP]

Behind the lens: Remembering Muhammad al-Durrah, 20 years on

Footage taken by Talal Abu Rahma shows Jamal al-Durrah trying to protect his son, Muhammad, on September 30, 2000 in Gaza [Photo by France 2/AFP]

EU prepares for standoff over Turkish sanctions

Turkey's Oruc Reis was withdrawn from a disputed area of the eastern Mediterranean that was at the heart of a summer standoff between Turkey and Greece over energy rights [Burhan Ozbilici/AP]