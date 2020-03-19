Gig workers in the time of coronavirus

What will the US response be for gig economy workers? The Take podcast features a freelance journalist, and a rideshare blogger to find out.

As the United States ramps up its coronavirus response, lawmakers want relief in the form of paid sick leave and insurance for employees, among others.

But independent contract workers, like Uber drivers, may not qualify. Gig workers are bracing themselves for a drastic drop in income and exposure to the virus without a safety net.

We hear from Kaelyn Forde (@kaelynforde), a freelance writer for Al Jazeera based in New York City, and Harry Campbell (@TheRideshareGuy), founder of the therideshareguy.com.

