Gig workers in the time of coronavirus

What will the US response be for gig economy workers? The Take podcast features a freelance journalist, and a rideshare blogger to find out.

19 Mar 2020

As the United States ramps up its coronavirus response, lawmakers want relief in the form of paid sick leave and insurance for employees, among others.

But independent contract workers, like Uber drivers, may not qualify. Gig workers are bracing themselves for a drastic drop in income and exposure to the virus without a safety net.

We hear from Kaelyn Forde (@kaelynforde), a freelance writer for Al Jazeera based in New York City, and Harry Campbell (@TheRideshareGuy), founder of the therideshareguy.com.

The team:

Alexandra Locke produced this episode with Amy Walters, Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez, Dina Kesbeh and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacy Samuel is the executive producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Special thanks to Vestia Sylvester, Kaelyn Forde, Harry Campbell, and everyone who has called and emailed @AJTheTake their gig economy stories.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTake, Facebook and Instagram, @ajthetake.

