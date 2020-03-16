How a multinational company scarred a small Brazilian mining town

A collapsed dam unleashed a torrent of toxic mud that killed 270 people. One year later, The Take revisits Brazil’s worst industrial disaster.

In Brumadinho, a town in southern Brazil, residents have complained about an outbreak of skin diseases, depression and odd illnesses they have never seen before.

It all started just over a year ago after the local dam collapsed, spreading toxic mud and destroying everything in its path.

Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo joins us as we revisit Brazil’s worst industrial disaster.

