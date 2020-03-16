Live
How a multinational company scarred a small Brazilian mining town

A collapsed dam unleashed a torrent of toxic mud that killed 270 people. One year later, The Take revisits Brazil’s worst industrial disaster.

16 Mar 2020

In Brumadinho, a town in southern Brazil, residents have complained about an outbreak of skin diseases, depression and odd illnesses they have never seen before.

It all started just over a year ago after the local dam collapsed, spreading toxic mud and destroying everything in its path.

Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo joins us as we revisit Brazil’s worst industrial disaster.

The team:

Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, Priyanka Tilve, Amy Walters, and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Special thanks to Manuel Rapalo, Mariano Rosendi, Mercedes Vargas-Lugo and Pilar Tejerina.

Source : Al Jazeera
