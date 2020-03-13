Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Ebola

The end of the Ebola outbreak

As coronavirus cases are on the rise, The Take turns its attention to a different virus – one that is winding down.

13 Mar 2020

Doctors in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have discharged the last Ebola patient, ending an outbreak that began in August 2018.

Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi and Audrey Landmann, a medical coordinator with Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, or MSF), share how the DRC and its community leaders brought Ebola to an end.

The team:

Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke, Ney Alvarez and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan sound designed this episode. Natalia Aldana is our engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Special thanks to Catherine Soi and Moses Makokha.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTake, Facebook and Instagram, @ajthetake.

Source : Al Jazeera
