Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News

The end of the Ebola outbreak

As coronavirus cases are on the rise, The Take turns its attention to a different virus – one that is winding down.

13 Mar 2020

Doctors in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have discharged the last Ebola patient, ending an outbreak that began in August 2018.

Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi and Audrey Landmann, a medical coordinator with Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, or MSF), share how the DRC and its community leaders brought Ebola to an end.

For more:

Last Ebola patient discharged in DR Congo

DR Congo Ebola: Officials hope country cleared in few months

ADF rebels cleared from last stronghold in Beni: DR Congo army

The team:

Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke, Ney Alvarez and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan sound designed this episode. Natalia Aldana is our engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Special thanks to Catherine Soi and Moses Makokha.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTake, Facebook and Instagram, @ajthetake.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Italian PM Conte to testify in Salvini refugee abuse case

Matteo Salvini said he was satisfied by the judge's decision [Antonio Parrinello/Reuters]

US Senate floor activity postponed as COVID-19 infections spread

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Senate committee work 'can and will continue as each committee sees fit' [File: Mary F Calvert/Reuters]

WHO urges Turkey to follow its COVID-19 reporting guides

The WHO statement commends Turkey on its increased testing capacity and contact tracing efforts [File: Erdem Sahin/EPA]

Egypt unveils 59 ancient coffins in major archaeological find

The coffins, sealed more than 2,500 years ago, date back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt [Khaled Desouki/AFP]
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh: Fresh fighting erupts dashing ceasefire efforts

Nagorno-Karabakh is a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians and backed by Armenia [Defence Ministry of Armenia via Reuters]

Melania Trump secret recordings: ‘I’m driving the liberals crazy’

First Lady Melania Trump reviews the 2018 Christmas decorations Sunday, in the East Colonnade of the White House [File: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks]

MBS: Why the world may be stuck with the ‘CEO of Saudi Inc’

Blood and Oil: Mohammed Bin Salman's Ruthless Quest explores the rise of MBS, his foreign and domestic policies, and his impact both as the next in line to the Saudi throne - and the effective 'CEO' of the kingdom's vast wealth [File: Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters]

Canadian warship sails near Taiwan amid heightened China tensions

Taiwan's armed forces monitored the Canadian corvette while it was in the strait and said the situation was normal [File: John Lee/EPA]