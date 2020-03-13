The end of the Ebola outbreak

As coronavirus cases are on the rise, The Take turns its attention to a different virus – one that is winding down.

Doctors in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have discharged the last Ebola patient, ending an outbreak that began in August 2018.

Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi and Audrey Landmann, a medical coordinator with Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, or MSF), share how the DRC and its community leaders brought Ebola to an end.

For more:

Last Ebola patient discharged in DR Congo

DR Congo Ebola: Officials hope country cleared in few months

ADF rebels cleared from last stronghold in Beni: DR Congo army

The team:

Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke, Ney Alvarez and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan sound designed this episode. Natalia Aldana is our engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer, and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Special thanks to Catherine Soi and Moses Makokha.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTake, Facebook and Instagram, @ajthetake.