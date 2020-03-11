An open border, with nowhere to go

Thousands of refugees have attempted to cross the Greek border from Turkey after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan allowed them to leave.

Turkey has encouraged refugees to leave. But those who want to can’t find their way out.

Tens of thousands are trying to reach Europe, only to be met with Greece’s closed border and clouds of tear gas.

Refugees who have made it across Turkey’s borders are facing arrest and sporadic violence.

The Take brings you stories of refugees in limbo, trying to find their way to a new home.

In this episode, we speak to Natasha Ghoneim, an Al Jazeera journalist reporting from Edirne, Turkey, near the border with Greece and Franziska Grillmeier, a freelancer reporting from Lesbos, Greece.

For more:

Turkey hopes for new refugee deal with EU before March 26

Violence at Turkey-Greece border like ‘a horror movie’: Migrants

Turkey-Greece border crisis: Thousands risk lives to reach EU

The team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, Priyanka Tilve, and Ney Alvarez. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Our engagement producer is Natalia Aldana. Stacey Samuel is our executive producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTake, Facebook and Instagram, @ajthetake.