Will abortion become legal in Argentina?

Women in the country face up to four years in prison for having a clandestine abortion. But that might soon change.

9 Mar 2020

The movement to decriminalise and legalise abortion in Argentina has been ongoing.

Activists came close in 2018, fueled by a powerful grassroots movement of women. But the Senate in the majority Roman Catholic country narrowly rejected a bill that would have legalised the procedure.

Now, the movement has found an important ally: President Alberto Fernandez.

We go to Buenos Aires bureau to speak to Teresa Bo, an Al Jazeera journalist covering Latin America.

Argentina president to introduce bill to legalise abortion

How Argentina’s economic crisis is hurting women more than men

The team:

Special thanks to Teresa Bo, Mercedes Vargas-Lugo and Pilar Tejerina.

Special thanks to Teresa Bo, Mercedes Vargas-Lugo and Pilar Tejerina.

