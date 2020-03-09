Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News

Will abortion become legal in Argentina?

Women in the country face up to four years in prison for having a clandestine abortion. But that might soon change.

9 Mar 2020

The movement to decriminalise and legalise abortion in Argentina has been ongoing.

Activists came close in 2018, fueled by a powerful grassroots movement of women. But the Senate in the majority Roman Catholic country narrowly rejected a bill that would have legalised the procedure.

Now, the movement has found an important ally: President Alberto Fernandez.

We go to Buenos Aires bureau to speak to Teresa Bo, an Al Jazeera journalist covering Latin America.

For more:

Argentina president to introduce bill to legalise abortion

How Argentina’s economic crisis is hurting women more than men

The team:

Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Alexandra Locke, Priyanka Tilve, Amy Walters and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is our engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s, head of audio.

Special thanks to Teresa Bo, Mercedes Vargas-Lugo and Pilar Tejerina.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTake, Facebook and Instagram, @ajthetake.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah temporarily freed

Adelkhah has maintained her innocence, and colleagues and other supporters have rubbished the charges against her [File: Thomas Arrive/Sciences Po/AFP]

New Caledonia set for 2nd referendum on independence from France

People wave French national flags during the last meeting of the loyalists for the 'no' to the self-determination referendum of New Caledonia, in Noumea on October 1, 2020 [Theo Rouby/AFP]

Top Thai zoo official shot dead amid missing wildlife scandal

The illegal trade in wildlife generates about $25bn in criminal income each year [File: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images]

American Voter: Joseph Kim

Joseph Kim's top election issue is political polarisation [Al Jazeera]
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh: Fresh fighting erupts dashing ceasefire efforts

Nagorno-Karabakh is a breakaway region inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians and backed by Armenia [Defence Ministry of Armenia via Reuters]

Egypt unveils 59 ancient coffins in major archaeological find

The coffins, sealed more than 2,500 years ago, date back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt [Khaled Desouki/AFP]

Canadian warship sails near Taiwan amid heightened China tensions

Taiwan's armed forces monitored the Canadian corvette while it was in the strait and said the situation was normal [File: John Lee/EPA]

Melania Trump secret recordings: ‘I’m driving the liberals crazy’

First Lady Melania Trump reviews the 2018 Christmas decorations Sunday, in the East Colonnade of the White House [File: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks]