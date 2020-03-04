Live
Al Jazeera Investigates: Diplomats for Sale

Inside the operation that uncovered the international market for ambassadorships – and the powerful passports that come with them.

4 Mar 2020

This week and next week, The Take is bringing you the first series of a new podcast – Al Jazeera Investigates. It is a four-part look at the shocking trade in ambassadorships, and the diplomatic passports that go with them.

Unsurprisingly, the market for passports is rife with corruption.

Al Jazeera’s investigative team dug into the practice, and discovered more than it had bargained for.

Part 1: 

Apple Podcasts

– Stitcher 

– RSS

Part 2:

– Apple Podcasts

– Stitcher 

– RSS

Part 3

– Apple Podcasts

– Stitcher 

– RSS

Part 4:

– Apple Podcasts

– Stitcher 

– RSS

Source : Al Jazeera
