Haiti’s unnatural disasters

The magnitude 7.0 earthquake that devastated Haiti 10 years ago continues to have consequences today.

In January 2010, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti.

What followed was a cascade of man-made crises.

The United Nations pledged $2bn in aid, but many have yet to reap any benefits.

We revisit Haiti in the decade after the powerful temblor with Jeremy Dupin, an Al Jazeera producer in Haiti.

