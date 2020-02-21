Live
Haiti’s unnatural disasters

The magnitude 7.0 earthquake that devastated Haiti 10 years ago continues to have consequences today.

21 Feb 2020

In January 2010, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti.

What followed was a cascade of man-made crises.

The United Nations pledged $2bn in aid, but many have yet to reap any benefits.

We revisit Haiti in the decade after the powerful temblor with Jeremy Dupin, an Al Jazeera producer in Haiti.

For more:

In pictures: 10 years since Haiti’s devastating earthquake

President Jovenel Moise: What is next for Haiti?

