India has strong anti-rape laws – so why aren’t they working?

The Take explores how India’s laws against rape have changed, but how implementation has been slow.

21 Feb 2020

A horrific 2012 gang rape in New Delhi sparked protests and legal reform across India.

That is in addition to the country’s constitution, which includes protections related to gender equality and nondiscrimination.

So why is sexual violence in India still so prevalent? Hint: The patriarchy.

The team:

Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Ney Alvarez, Alexandra Locke, Amy Walters and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan sound designed this episode, and Natalia Aldana is the show’s engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Source : Al Jazeera
