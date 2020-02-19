Gun trafficking at the US-Mexico border

With Mexico’s murder rate at an all-time high and cartel violence rampant, Al Jazeera investigates how firearms are smuggled across the US border into Mexico.

Mexican security forces were outgunned by the Sinaloa Cartel in a bloody shoot-out in Culiacan last October.

Al Jazeera’s John Holman wanted to know exactly how the cartel acquired massive firepower in a country with strict gun laws.

He sat down with members of the cartel to learn just how the guns are smuggled in from the United States. And recently, he sat down with us to share what he found out.

The Team:

Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Alexandra Locke, Priyanka Tilve, Amy Walters, Dina Kesbeh and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is the executive producer and Graelyn Bashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Special thanks to John Holman, Ricardo Lopez, Vanessa Gomez, Miguel Angel Vega, Mercedes Vargas-Lugo and Pilar Tejerina.

