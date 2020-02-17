The city where nonsmokers are dying of lung cancer

India’s Delhi has the deadliest air of all the world capitals. The Take explores the roots of the crisis and the government’s response.

Scientists and doctors agree: pollution is killing Indians.

In 2017, more than one million people in India died from pollution-related illnesses. But the Indian government denies any correlation. Amid a public health emergency, we examine the stark differences in how the crisis is affecting Delhi’s rich and poor.

In this episode, we speak to Neha Tara Mehta, Delhi native and Al Jazeera producer of the documentary, Delhi’s Deadly Air.

For more:

India pollution: Calls for action to improve Delhi air quality

Climate change exposes children to lifelong health harm: Doctors

The Team:

Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Alexandra Locke, Priyanka Tilve, Amy Walters, Dina Kesbeh and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Special thanks to Neha Tara Meta, Stephen Phelps, and Diarmuid Jeffreys.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTake, Facebook and Instagram, @ajthetake.