The city where nonsmokers are dying of lung cancer

India’s Delhi has the deadliest air of all the world capitals. The Take explores the roots of the crisis and the government’s response.

17 Feb 2020

Scientists and doctors agree: pollution is killing Indians.

In 2017, more than one million people in India died from pollution-related illnesses. But the Indian government denies any correlation. Amid a public health emergency, we examine the stark differences in how the crisis is affecting Delhi’s rich and poor.

In this episode, we speak to Neha Tara Mehta, Delhi native and Al Jazeera producer of the documentary, Delhi’s Deadly Air.

 

The Team:

Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Alexandra Locke, Priyanka Tilve, Amy Walters, Dina Kesbeh and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Special thanks to Neha Tara Meta, Stephen Phelps, and Diarmuid Jeffreys.

