In Gaza, berries under blockade

This is a story about Gaza that you ordinarily do not see, and it starts with strawberries.

A set of under-the-radar, indirect talks between the Hamas and Israel has brought some ease to economic restrictions at the border.

We hear from a farmer whose livelihood has been soured by the blockade, but whose fruit remains incomparably sweet.

Al Jazeera’s Stefanie Dekker and Gaza producer Safwat al-Kahlout guide us through Beit Lahia’s strawberry harvest.

The team:

Alexandra Locke produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Amy Walters, Ney Alvarez, Priyanka Tilve and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacy Samuel is The Take’s executive producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. Special thanks to Maher Abuqouta and Jamil Kadaamani.

