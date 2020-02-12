A ‘Swiss cheese state’, a ‘peace’ plan and a Palestinian POV

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas rejected the US proposed Middle East Plan, and called for a return to negotiations.

Palestinians say the United States’ proposed Middle East plan would strengthen an apartheid system.

President Donald Trump says his “Deal of the Century” would bring Palestinians and Israelis peace.

In this episode of The Take, Al Jazeera’s West Bank producer, Rania Zabaneh, explains why Palestinians say the plan would never work.

