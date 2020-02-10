Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News

A ‘miracle worker’, a mall cop and broken promises in The Gambia

Protests in The Gambia are escalating. Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque shares his insights into the growing tensions with The Take.

10 Feb 2020

Yahya Jammeh, the Gambian leader with a fantastical belief that he could cure HIV and AIDS, was replaced in 2016 by Adama Barrow.

Plucked from obscurity, Barrow promised to usher in an era of justice. But the country is spiralling into instability, and Gambians have yet to see change.

In this episode, Nicolas Haque, an Al Jazeera journalist based in Dakar, Senegal, shares his insights into the growing tensions.

The team:

Dina Kesbeh produced this episode with Alexandra Locke, Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez, Amy Walters and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. Special thanks to Nicolas Haque and Hugo Boogaerdt.

