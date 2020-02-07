Live
Facing climate change in two sinking towns

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro brings us to two US communities that will soon cease to exist.

7 Feb 2020

On opposite coasts of the United States, two towns are facing a big problem – they are eroding and sinking. Neither community denies climate change’s effects on their vanishing shorelines. But they have very different ideas about how to save their land.

In this episode, Heidi Zhou-Castro, Al Jazeera English journalist covering the US, takes us to the two communities that will soon cease to exist.

The team:

Ney Alvarez produced this episode with Alexandra Locke, Priyanka Tilve, Amy Walters, Dina Kesbeh, and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan was the sound designer, Natalia Aldana is our engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s executive producer and Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen.

Connect with us:

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTake, Facebook and Instagram, @ajthetake.

Source : Al Jazeera
