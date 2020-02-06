Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News|Business and Economy

No war with Iran – but no peace, either

Since the US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, increased sanctions have defined Iranians’ lives in ways big and small.

6 Feb 2020

The US and Iran have stepped back from the edge of war. But in Iran, normal life feels like war.

Iran is facing more than 1,000 US sanctions – more than Libya, Cuba, North Korea and Venezuela, combined. Since the US withdrew from the landmark Iran nuclear deal in 2018, increased sanctions have cut off Iran from many of the world economies. But, the rest of the world is also isolated from what Iranians are experiencing.

In this episode, we’re exploring the effects of economic isolation with a doll maker in the US and with Al Jazeera English journalist Dorsa Jabbari in Tehran, Iran.

Follow us and keep in touch on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen.

Clarification 06/02/2020: We spoke to a representative from Etsy, who said that the listings for the dolls were removed because of the wording regarding the fabrics in Lili’s original listing. That listing said that “All the fabrics are vintage and authentic, which have been collected from different parts of Iran,” which Etsy said meant it violated sanctions that Etsy and its sellers must comply with.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

US stocks tick higher as virus aid deal uncertainty rules

Tech stocks and better-than-expected numbers on consumer spending and jobs lifted Wall Street's main indexes on Thursday in New York [File: Brendan McDermid/Reuters]

Returning US school children face battery of coronavirus tests

Children make up 10 percent of all US cases, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics [John Minchillo/AP]

Macron claims Syrian fighters operating in Nagorno-Karabakh

French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as the US and Russia, call for immediate negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan [Reuters]

Sudan to strike peace with rebels after decades of war

Ending Sudan's internal conflicts has been a top priority of the transition government in power since last year [File: Samir Bol/Reuters]
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh: Deadly fighting spills into fifth day

A view of an apartment building that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, in the Azeri Tartar region [Aziz Karimov/AP] (AP)

What has Russia gained from five years of fighting in Syria?

Russian President Vladimir Putin embraces Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi [File: Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin Pool via AP]

Biden’s ‘inshallah’ during US debate dubbed ‘historic’ on Twitter

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday [Brian Snyder/Reuters]

Infographic: Military arsenals of Armenia and Azerbaijan