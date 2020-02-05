Live
Life inside the coronavirus quarantine

Al Jazeera’s Beijing cameraman talks to The Take about living in a city under lockdown.

5 Feb 2020

Nearly 60 million people in China are confined to their cities due to the 2019 novel coronavirus.

China is trying to contain a worsening outbreak of the fatal flu-like virus, and Wuhan and much of the surrounding province of Hubei have been sealed off from the rest of the country for two weeks.

Al Jazeera’s senior cameraman from Beijing, Peng Peng, travelled to Yangxin, Hubei to celebrate the Lunar New Year with his family. Two weeks later, he remains trapped in Yangxin, 1,000km (620 miles) from home.

In this episode, Peng Peng shares his experience of life under quarantine. We also dig deeper into how the coronavirus compares to previous pandemics with Scott McNabb, a research professor at the Emory University Rollins School of Public Health in Atlanta, Georgia.

Trapped in Hubei: A family under unexpected quarantine

China coronavirus outbreak: All the latest updates

The team:

Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Alexandra Locke, Dina Kesbeh, Ney Alvarez, Amy Walters and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is our engagement producer. Stacey Samuel is The Take’s Executive Producer. Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

New episodes of the show come out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen.

Follow The Take on Twitter, @AJTheTake, Facebook and Instagram, @ajthetake.

