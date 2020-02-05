Life inside the coronavirus quarantine

Al Jazeera’s Beijing cameraman talks to The Take about living in a city under lockdown.

Nearly 60 million people in China are confined to their cities due to the 2019 novel coronavirus.

China is trying to contain a worsening outbreak of the fatal flu-like virus, and Wuhan and much of the surrounding province of Hubei have been sealed off from the rest of the country for two weeks.

Al Jazeera’s senior cameraman from Beijing, Peng Peng, travelled to Yangxin, Hubei to celebrate the Lunar New Year with his family. Two weeks later, he remains trapped in Yangxin, 1,000km (620 miles) from home.

In this episode, Peng Peng shares his experience of life under quarantine. We also dig deeper into how the coronavirus compares to previous pandemics with Scott McNabb, a research professor at the Emory University Rollins School of Public Health in Atlanta, Georgia.

