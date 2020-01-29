The Take podcast to relaunch on February 3

The international news podcast has a growing team, and a new take on news.

Al Jazeera’s flagship news podcast returns on February 3 with three stories a week, highlighting the reporting of the network’s journalists from around the world.

Along with the new show features, The Take welcomes a full-time host and a new executive producer. In this episode, meet the full team behind the podcast.

