The Take podcast to relaunch in 2020

Al Jazeera’s flagship news podcasts will be back with new features and a new show.

4 Oct 2019

The Take podcast will relaunch in early 2020. In the meantime, we want to hear from you.

Follow us and keep in touch on TwitterInstagram and on Facebook where we will continue to post updates and share news from Al Jazeera’s correspondents around the globe. For behind-the-scenes stories and videos, follow out host on Twitter and Instagram, @mmbilal.

Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen.

Source : Al Jazeera
