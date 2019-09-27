Are Palestinians in Israel having a political moment?

The latest round of elections in Israel saw big numbers of Palestinian voters – but it’s unclear if that will translate to a louder voice in Parliament.

Palestinian citizens of Israel turned out in record numbers to vote in the Israeli election with a key motivation: to dethrone Benjamin Netanyahu.

They may still get stuck with him as prime minister, but for the first time in more than two decades, they’ve become real players in Israeli politics.

Will this lead to the formation of a Palestinian political opposition, or could this send them back into political exile?

For more:

Some Joint List members reject Benny Gantz endorsement

Palestinians in Israel: Netanyahu’s racism makes us want to vote

What does Israel’s election mean for Palestinian factions?

The Team:

Amy Walters produced this episode with Priyanka Tilve, Alexandra Locke Morgan Waters, Ney Alvarez, Dina Kesbeh, and Malika Bilal. Luke Rohwer was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the social media producer. And Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Special thanks to Arwa Ibrahim and Marwan Bishara.

Subscribe:

New episodes of the show come out every Friday. Subscribe to The Take on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen. Follow The Take on Twitter @AJTheTake, Facebook and Instagram @ajthetake.