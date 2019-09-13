The rise and fall of Venezuela’s ultimate oil city

The Take explores how Venezuela’s economic potential has failed to materialise.

The booming oil city of Maracaibo once epitomised the promise that was Venezuela.

But it’s been in trouble for years: power cuts, devastating oil spills and political and economic crises.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo explains how the city now embodies what Venezuela has become: a poor country that should have been rich.

