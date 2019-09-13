Live
The rise and fall of Venezuela’s ultimate oil city

The Take explores how Venezuela’s economic potential has failed to materialise.

13 Sep 2019

The booming oil city of Maracaibo once epitomised the promise that was Venezuela.

But it’s been in trouble for years: power cuts, devastating oil spills and political and economic crises.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo explains how the city now embodies what Venezuela has become: a poor country that should have been rich.

The team:

Ney Alvarez and Priyanka Tilve produced this episode with Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke, Dina Kesbeh, Morgan Waters, and Malika Bilal. Natalia Aldana is the social media producer. Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Special thanks to Teresa Bo, Juan Mayou, Lagmi Chavez, Gustavo Ocando, Michael Bendeck, Enrique Huaiquil and Sana Saeed.

