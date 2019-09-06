Live
PODCASTS: The Take
News

Inside the US-Taliban talks

The Taliban is talking peace with the US. But in Afghanistan, every week brings more bombings and attacks.

6 Sep 2019

US generals and Taliban commanders have been sitting in five-star hotels in Qatar, trying to knock out a peace deal to end the war in Afghanistan.

The details are few, the Afghan government was not invited, and success is far from certain.

In Afghanistan, the only thing people know for sure is that the death toll keeps rising.

From the negotiators in Doha to the civilians who carry notes in their pockets listing their next of kin, many are asking: “What’s next?”

For more:

US and Taliban ‘close’ to a peace deal: Afghan group’s spokesman

‘Peace deal is near’: What we know so far about US-Taliban talks

Afghan wedding blast: Families grieve after suicide attack

In case I die: Why Afghans keep notes in their pockets

The team:

Alexandra Locke produced this episode with Dina Kesbeh, Amy Walters, Morgan Waters, Ney Alvarez, Priyanka Tilve and Malika Bilal. Seth Samuel was the sound designer. Natalia Aldana is the social media producer. Graelyn Brashear is Al Jazeera’s Head of Audio.

Special thanks to Charlotte Bellis, Shereena Qazi and Akbar Shenwari.

